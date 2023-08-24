Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Jasper County responders battle 251-acre wildfire; some residents evacuated

Wildfire graphic
Wildfire graphic(Associated Press)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Responders are battling a growing wildfire in the area of County Road 32 in Jasper County near the Angelina County line.

251 acres have been burned with zero containment so far.

Residents from the Neches River to State Highway 63 on Farm to Market Road 255 are being evacuated at this time. Traffic control points are in place. Jasper County Judge Mark Allen and the sheriff’s office request that all public stay clear of these areas to allow emergency services to adequately respond.

Angelina County Office of Emergency Management said that so far one structure has been lost and between 40-50 homes have been evacuated on County Roads 23, 32, 33 and 34.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
U.S. Department of Labor files suit against Tyler Pipe
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported that liquid meth valued at $500,000 was seized in...
Investigation leads to 110-kilo liquid meth seizure near Rusk school
According the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Bright’s mother witnessed Bright shoot his...
Woman called police after son shot father in Cherokee County
Derrick Holman
Former Smith County deputy constable found not guilty of theft

Latest News

Whitehouse High School implements ‘no cell phone’ policy
Whitehouse High School Principal William Ripley
WebXtra: Whitehouse High School implements ‘no cell phone’ policy
Lufkin ISD board discusses reducing budget deficit, funding security
Lufkin ISD board begins chiseling at budget deficit
Lufkin ISD board discusses reducing budget deficit, funding security
Lufkin ISD board discusses reducing budget deficit, funding security