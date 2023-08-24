Jasper County responders battle 251-acre wildfire; some residents evacuated

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Responders are battling a growing wildfire in the area of County Road 32 in Jasper County near the Angelina County line.

251 acres have been burned with zero containment so far.

Residents from the Neches River to State Highway 63 on Farm to Market Road 255 are being evacuated at this time. Traffic control points are in place. Jasper County Judge Mark Allen and the sheriff’s office request that all public stay clear of these areas to allow emergency services to adequately respond.

Angelina County Office of Emergency Management said that so far one structure has been lost and between 40-50 homes have been evacuated on County Roads 23, 32, 33 and 34.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.