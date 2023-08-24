Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Hundreds in Oregon told to evacuate immediately because of wildfire near Salem

Authorities told hundreds of people near Salem, Oregon, to evacuate immediately on Wednesday...
Authorities told hundreds of people near Salem, Oregon, to evacuate immediately on Wednesday afternoon because of a fast-moving wildfire.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities told hundreds of people near Salem, Oregon, to evacuate immediately on Wednesday afternoon because of a fast-moving wildfire.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in a statement just before 4 p.m. told people in the area of Jory Hill Road South and west of Skyline Road South to leave without delay because of the fire.

“It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders,” the statement posted on Facebook said. “Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.”

The evacuation area south of Salem includes roughly 600 people, the Statesman Journal reported. The Salem Fire Department confirmed to the newspaper shortly before 3 p.m. that they were sending units to a fire in that area.

Deputies were going door to door at residences in the evacuation area, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook later in the afternoon.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the office was mobilizing air tankers to help stop what it called the Liberty fire near Salem and said the office would continue to evaluate the need for any additional resources or support.

The City of Salem said on Facebook that as of 4:30 p.m. no structures had burned and no injuries had been reported. Evacuees were told they could go to Crossler Middle School in Salem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests kidnapping suspect, recovers alleged victim
Jerome Stevenson and Shae Robinson
Wood County suspect believed to have started fire during manhunt
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Smith County firefighters responded to a wildfire near Highway 110.
Firefighters respond to wildfire near State Highway 110 in Smith County

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Wildfire Safety
A small army of firefighters, along with bulldozers and even water carrying planes were called...
Camp Lake Wildfire in Wood County revised to 62-acres, fully contained
UT Tyler Memory Center focuses Alzheimer’s efforts on African Americans with new technology
UT Tyler Memory Center focuses Alzheimer’s efforts on African Americans with new technology
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Hurricane Season Preps
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
First GOP debate kicks off in Milwaukee with attacks on Biden, Trump absent from the stage