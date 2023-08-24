Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer coach says quarterback is healthy, poised

After missing out on the end of the season due to injury, Gilmer Head Coach Alan Metzel says his junior quarterback is healthy and better than ever.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - After missing out on the end of the season due to injury, Gilmer Head Coach Alan Metzel says his junior quarterback is healthy and better than ever.

“He played great as a sophomore last year for us,” Metzel said about Cadon Tennison. “But he was injured in the playoffs. But he had a great summer. He’s just so much more calm. Now when you ask him questions about the progressions of the reads, he’s just snapping back with answers.”

Metzel’s Buckeyes are practicing this week for a big home matchup with Chapel Hill in the Week 1 Red Zone Game of the Week.

Metzel appeared on the Red Zone Preview Show on Wednesday night.

