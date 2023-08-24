East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a record-breaking day with temperatures soaring two to five degrees higher than yesterday afternoon. Winds are light and continue to stay light overnight. Temperatures will be slow to cool tonight, only dropping to near 80 degrees by Friday morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Friday with another afternoon in the triple digits. However, a very slight chance for rain is in the forecast. A few isolated, hit or miss showers could pop up in a few areas Friday afternoon and die out Friday evening. Those that see the rain will see a quick cool down before the showers die out just in time for Friday night football games. Slight chances for afternoon isolated showers will stick around in the forecast through the weekend. By Monday, a weak cold front tries to move into East Texas and will bring better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the forecast especially Monday night into Tuesday morning.

