Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a record-breaking day with temperatures soaring two to five degrees higher than yesterday afternoon.  Winds are light and continue to stay light overnight.  Temperatures will be slow to cool tonight, only dropping to near 80 degrees by Friday morning.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Friday with another afternoon in the triple digits.  However, a very slight chance for rain is in the forecast.  A few isolated, hit or miss showers could pop up in a few areas Friday afternoon and die out Friday evening.  Those that see the rain will see a quick cool down before the showers die out just in time for Friday night football games.  Slight chances for afternoon isolated showers will stick around in the forecast through the weekend.  By Monday, a weak cold front tries to move into East Texas and will bring better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the forecast especially Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
U.S. Department of Labor files suit against Tyler Pipe
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported that liquid meth valued at $500,000 was seized in...
Investigation leads to 110-kilo liquid meth seizure near Rusk school
According the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Bright’s mother witnessed Bright shoot his...
Woman called police after son shot father in Cherokee County
Derrick Holman
Former Smith County deputy constable found not guilty of theft

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 8-24-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 8-24-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-24-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-24-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips