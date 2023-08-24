City of Tyler issues voluntary water conservation notice

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Water Utilities asks customers to voluntarily water their lawns and green spaces between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. to help reduce the stress on the water system and alleviate low water pressure issues.

According to the notice but out by TWU, the water treatment plant sees the highest demand for water from the community between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

TWU also asks customers with a street address ending in even numbers to only water lawns and green spaces on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. While those with street addresses ending in odd numbers should water on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays. Residents and business owners are also asked to check for leaking faucets, toilets, and to ensure that sprinkler systems are adjusted to not be watering pavement and to water only when necessary.

The notice mentions that TWU’s drinking water supply comes from Lake Tyler and Lake Palestine, and that while present lake levels are not concerning, more severe and prolonged drought conditions could strain the lake’s levels.

