City of Tyler investigates solutions for flooding on Douglas Blvd.

By JD Conte
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler City Engineer Darin Jennings discusses the options the city is exploring to prevent flooding in the area of Douglas Blvd. The Tyler City Council approved a study in its Wednesday meeting that will examine several possible solutions. The area is prone to severe flooding due to a shallow drain next to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital.

