Chapel Hill coach discusses importance of scheduling tough opener

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill Head Coach Jeff Riordan says this year’s opener at Gilmer will be “a banger for sure.”

“Gilmer’s a storied program,” Riordan said. “Every year they produce and have a quality team. Every year you expect Gilmer to be in the top five and compete for state.”

Riordan explained why it was important to schedule a tough opening game.

“Just like last year, it exposed some weaknesses and what we needed to fix and find the right path,” Riordan said. “We look forward to a great opportunity to get to Gilmer to see where we need to work.”

Riordan’s interview was shown on Red Zone Preview Wednesday night.

The Chapel Hill/Gilmer matchup is the Week 1 Red Zone Game of the Week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.