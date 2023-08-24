Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Angelina College hosts check presentation as Texas Workforce Commission donates $2.2M in grants

Texas Workforce Commission check presented at Angelina College.
Texas Workforce Commission check presented at Angelina College.(Angelina College)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Press Release

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College on Wednesday hosted a check presentation ceremony, with the Texas Workforce Commission issuing grants totaling nearly $2.2 million to several education entities, including a few East Texas school districts.

As part of the JET (Jobs and Education for Texans) Grant Program, schools received financial support for various program initiatives. AC received a grant for its Electromagnetic Technology program; Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD received a grant for its Registered Nursing program; Nacogdoches ISD received a grant for its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program; Diboll ISD received three grants to support its Industrial Engineering, Nursing Assistant and Welding programs; and the Windham School District – part of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – received a grant for Commercial Driver’s License, Heavy Equipment Operator and Production Technician.

Bryan Daniel, TWC’s Commissioner Representing the Public, said the grants are “an opportunity for schools and organizations to make an investment into educational and employment opportunities.”

“Ninety-two percent of the jobs in Texas require you to do some kind of training after high school,” Bryan said. “But more than half of the 92 percent just require just some training after high school. What we’ve learned is that with the right equipment in the laboratories, we can have a lot of that training done very quickly in high schools or at a community college. That allows students to immediately enter the work force.”

Angelina College president Dr. Michael Simon deemed Wednesday’s event a “celebration” as the receiving institutions continued to build programs to fit student needs and desires.

“These grants help us all to purchase the technology and equipment for our programs that lead directly to the work force,” Simon said. “They lead to the type of high-tech jobs needed to sustain a family or make a good living.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host such an important event.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests kidnapping suspect, recovers alleged victim
Jerome Stevenson and Shae Robinson
Wood County suspect believed to have started fire during manhunt
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Smith County firefighters responded to a wildfire near Highway 110.
Firefighters respond to wildfire near State Highway 110 in Smith County

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Wildfire Safety
A small army of firefighters, along with bulldozers and even water carrying planes were called...
Camp Lake Wildfire in Wood County revised to 62-acres, fully contained
UT Tyler Memory Center focuses Alzheimer’s efforts on African Americans with new technology
UT Tyler Memory Center focuses Alzheimer’s efforts on African Americans with new technology
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Hurricane Season Preps