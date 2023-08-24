Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon. Highs around 107-degrees today, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Fire Danger remains Very High today, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect for many East Texas counties. A reminder, most counties are also under burn bans. We’ll see some relief from the heat over the next five to seven days as highs are expected to gradually cool into the upper 90s by early next week. Through this same period, low rain chances will be in our forecast, with the highest chances, about 30%, with us to start next week. Please remember to stay safe in the heat and with the fire danger. Have a great afternoon.

