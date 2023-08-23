Witnesses in theft trial describe former Smith County deputy constable as ‘honest,’ ‘upstanding’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The defense began calling witnesses Wednesday morning as the trial of a former Smith County deputy constable continued.

Derrick Pernell Holman, 45, of Jacksonville, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2021 on charges of theft and official oppression, which reportedly took place Oct. 18 that year. Holman’s was a deputy of former Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris who was convicted of theft in December 2022.

The defense’s first witness was Phyllis Roberts, a friend and former co-worker of Holman’s from when they worked at the constable’s office between 2013 and 2015. She described their relationship as a mixture of professional and platonically personal. Roberts described Holman as “honest” and said that he does his job to the best of his ability.

Bishop Marshall Johnson, senior pastor at Dale Baptist Church who knows Holman through his work as a funeral escort, described Homan as “honest and truthful.”

Danny Long, Holman’s former high school football coach at Jacksonville High School, described Holman as “an excellent young man” who is “an honest person.”

Joshua Hendry said he has known and been friends with Holman for most of his life, “since we were in diapers, almost.” He described Holman as being like a brother to him, calling him “outstanding, upstanding, and just a good, honest old country boy, like me.” He testified that he was not aware of Holman’s affair with LaQuenda Banks, another former constable deputy also accused of theft in the same incident.

The defense and state have now both rested their cases.

Following closing arguments, the jury began deliberating.

