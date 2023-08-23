Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Dangerous heat on tap again for today. Limited rain chances tomorrow!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Like a broken record, we’re starting our day off in the 70s to lower 80s again this muggy morning. Expect lots of sunshine throughout the day as temperatures jump back up to 101-106° with heat indices reaching upwards of 110°+ in some areas. Excessive Heat Warnings and Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for today, so please take care of yourselves in this heat, but also please be very mindful of any sparks you may create and report any smoke or fire you see immediately. Temperatures for tomorrow will be very hot, with some areas potentially nearing 110° during the heat of the day. Thankfully, some relief is in sight as a few weak upper-level disturbances could bring a few showers or thunderstorms to potions of East Texas on Friday. Not a guarantee, but something certainly worth looking out for, especially if you are planning on attending any high school football games. Limited rain chances are expected to continue for our Saturday as a cold front inches closer to the I-30 corridor. This weak cold front will likely not budge much on Sunday but should still be close enough to potentially send some scattered rain our way in addition to our weak overhead disturbances. Come Monday, our cold front finally begins to slowly push into East Texas, although many will still hit 100° at the very least. An end to this latest stretch of triple digits could arrive on Tuesday as many should only be able to warm into the upper 90s. No way to tell how long this break will be, so lets look forward to some “not so hot” heat next week while we stay cool today and tomorrow.

