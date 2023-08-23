U.S. Department of Labor files suit against Tyler Pipe

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against the Tyler Pipe Company following an alleged firing of a whistleblower.

According to a Department of Labor Press Release, a Tyler Pipe employee was fired after they requested to use a respirator to protect them from smoke and fumes in the work area in October of 2022. The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation into the company after hearing of the alleged incident.

The release stated that their investigators found the company to be in violation of federal whistleblower protections.

“Every worker is empowered with the right to speak up if they are concerned about their safety or that of others,” explained OSHA Regional Administrator Eric S. Harbin in Dallas. “Rather than fulfilling their responsibility to provide a safe and healthy workplace, Tyler Pipe Company terminated an employee who raised safety concerns and that is unacceptable.”

The department’s complaint against the company has been filed in a district court, and demands that the former employee be compensated by Tyler Pipe for the alleged illegal retaliation.

