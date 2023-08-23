Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Troup native arrested in shooting that left 1 injured in Cherokee County

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been transported to a Tyler after a reported shooting in Cherokee County on Tuesday.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, officer’s were dispatched to a shooting on CR 4625. Upon arrival, the suspect who has been identified as Dylan Bright, 26, of Troup, was still on the scene and was detained. The victim who’s name has not been shared was flows to a Tyler hospital for treatment and reportedly stable at the time.

Initial investigation indicated that Bright shot the victim twice. He has since been charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Cherokee County jail. The cause of the incident remains unknown.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests kidnapping suspect, recovers alleged victim
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
Jerome Stevenson and Shae Robinson
Wood County suspect believed to have started fire during manhunt
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Smith County firefighters responded to a wildfire near Highway 110.
Firefighters respond to wildfire near State Highway 110 in Smith County

Latest News

Emergency response vehicles at the scene of the Rusk County wildfire.
Multiple agencies respond to ‘Prospect’ Wildfire, 107 acre fire in Rusk County
This is one of the largest fires ever seen in Panola County, the chief said.
Panola County crews respond to 771-acre Clear Lake Wildfire near Galloway community
Wildfire graphic
Camp Lake Wildfire in Wood County revised to 62-acres, fully contained contained
The remains of the structure burned in Rusk County.
Rusk County OEM: Garage fire likely caused by burn barrel