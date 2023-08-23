Investigation leads to 110-kilo liquid meth seizure near Rusk school

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A joint task force investigation in Cherokee County led to the seizure of 110 kilos of liquid methamphetamine on Tuesday.

A joint investigation between Cherokee County Sheriff’s Offices, Jacksonville Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), led to the seizure of approximately a 110 Kilos of liquid Methamphetamine on August 22, 2023. The methamphetamine was located after the investigation led investigators to a storage building located on Eagle Drive approximately 500 feet from school facilities in Rusk TX. These narcotics carry a street value of approximately $500,000. The narcotic seizure comes from an investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization. Sheriff’s Office personnel contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Lone Star Hazmat to assist in the seizure and decontamination of these items. This investigation is still ongoing at this time and more information will be released on a later date.

