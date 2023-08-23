Shelby County sheriff undergoes successful double lung transplant
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham has received a new pair of lungs.
Windham announced over Facebook in June that he was listed as a candidate for the surgery. On Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office Facebook page announced that surgery was finishing up around 9:15 p.m. According to the post, the surgery could not have gone any better.
Around 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced that Windham had gone in for the surgery, and that the lungs were a match.
