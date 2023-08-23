Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Rusk County OEM: Garage fire likely caused by burn barrel

The remains of the structure burned in Rusk County.
The remains of the structure burned in Rusk County.(Rusk County OEM)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Illegal burning may have caused a garage building’s destruction Tuesday evening in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Emergency Management Office Facebook page, Elderfield-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department were called to a residential structure fire around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. The residence was located on the 11000 block of CR 240, the post said, and a garage building with an attached apartment were found fully engulfed upon arrival.

According to the post, the main home was found to have only minor damage after the garage building was knocked down. The post said the fire appeared to likely have been caused by a burn barrel behind the apartment, which would have caused a grass fire to spread under the porch.

Residents were able to safely leave the home uninjured, but were checked by EMS.

Rusk County OEM reminded residents that the area is primed for extreme fires, and much of East Texas remains under a burn ban. Residents are urged to refrain from burning until bans are lifted.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
Police Lights
Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests kidnapping suspect, recovers alleged victim
Stephanie Brasher (left), Herbert Simpson (middle), and Anthony Lee Taylor, all of Tyler, are...
Affidavit reveals robbery plot that turned into murder of Tyler man
Jerome Stevenson and Shae Robinson
Wood County suspect believed to have started fire during manhunt

Latest News

Wildfire graphic
Camp Lake Wildfire in Wood County grows to 125 acres, 20 percent contained
East Texas counties push for qualified residents to use emergency assistance program
East Texas counties push for qualified residents to use emergency assistance program
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office believes a man who was the subject of a manhunt Monday night...
Wood County suspect believed to have started fire during manhunt
The trial of a former Smith County deputy constable charged with a 2021 theft while on duty...
Trial begins for former Smith County deputy constable charged with theft