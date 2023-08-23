Rusk County OEM: Garage fire likely caused by burn barrel

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Illegal burning may have caused a garage building’s destruction Tuesday evening in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Emergency Management Office Facebook page, Elderfield-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department were called to a residential structure fire around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. The residence was located on the 11000 block of CR 240, the post said, and a garage building with an attached apartment were found fully engulfed upon arrival.

According to the post, the main home was found to have only minor damage after the garage building was knocked down. The post said the fire appeared to likely have been caused by a burn barrel behind the apartment, which would have caused a grass fire to spread under the porch.

Residents were able to safely leave the home uninjured, but were checked by EMS.

Rusk County OEM reminded residents that the area is primed for extreme fires, and much of East Texas remains under a burn ban. Residents are urged to refrain from burning until bans are lifted.

