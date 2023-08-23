Mount Pleasant roper wins first-round money at Washington rodeo
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KENNEWICK, Wash. (KLTV) - A Mount Pleasant roper has continued his hot streak with another payday at a rodeo.
Kincade Henry finished the first round in tie-down roping with a 8.7, good for a tie for seventh place and $358.
Henry is currently second in the average at the Horse Heaven Roundup Rodeo in Kennewick, Wash. He is 20th in the PRCA standings.
