Longview deputy fire marshal arrests man in connection with house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A homeless Longview man has been arrested after Longview firefighters accused him of arson.

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 1600 block of Alpine Road. The structure was on fire with heavy smoke when crews arrived. A person was initially believed to be inside the structure, but was later found in a detached garage. One firefighter was treated for a burn injury at the scene but did not require transport to the hospital.

Robert Haats, 32, who is listed as homeless, was arrested on-scene by the Longview deputy fire marshal on a charge of arson and taken to the Gregg County Jail.

A house in the 1600 block of Alpine Road was destroyed by fire. Authorities believe the fire was started intentionally. (KLTV)

