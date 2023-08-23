Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Longview deputy fire marshal arrests man in connection with house fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A homeless Longview man has been arrested after Longview firefighters accused him of arson.

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 1600 block of Alpine Road. The structure was on fire with heavy smoke when crews arrived. A person was initially believed to be inside the structure, but was later found in a detached garage. One firefighter was treated for a burn injury at the scene but did not require transport to the hospital.

Robert Haats, 32, who is listed as homeless, was arrested on-scene by the Longview deputy fire marshal on a charge of arson and taken to the Gregg County Jail.

A house in the 1600 block of Alpine Road was destroyed by fire. Authorities believe the fire...
A house in the 1600 block of Alpine Road was destroyed by fire. Authorities believe the fire was started intentionally.(KLTV)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests kidnapping suspect, recovers alleged victim
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
Jerome Stevenson and Shae Robinson
Wood County suspect believed to have started fire during manhunt
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Smith County firefighters responded to a wildfire near Highway 110.
Firefighters respond to wildfire near State Highway 110 in Smith County

Latest News

KLTV's Jamey Boyum speaks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a suspected arson incident.
WebXtra: Longview fire marshal gives details on suspected arson incident
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported that liquid meth valued at $500,000 was seized in...
Investigation leads to 110-kilo liquid meth seizure near Rusk school
Wildfire graphic
Camp Lake Wildfire in Wood County revised to 62-acres, fully contained contained
Jasper man arrested in connection with convenience store armed robbery