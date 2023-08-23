Longview deputy fire marshal arrests man in connection with house fire
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A homeless Longview man has been arrested after Longview firefighters accused him of arson.
Firefighters were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 1600 block of Alpine Road. The structure was on fire with heavy smoke when crews arrived. A person was initially believed to be inside the structure, but was later found in a detached garage. One firefighter was treated for a burn injury at the scene but did not require transport to the hospital.
Robert Haats, 32, who is listed as homeless, was arrested on-scene by the Longview deputy fire marshal on a charge of arson and taken to the Gregg County Jail.
