Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Jasper man arrested in connection with convenience store armed robbery

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Jasper convenience store.

Lorenzo Ashton Thomas, 24, of Jasper, was arrested Tuesday night after police say they found evidence he was responsible for robbing the Jasper Jiffy Mart in the 2200 block of Highway 63 West.

According to a report by the Jasper Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store at 9 p.m. after it was reported that it had been robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as a black male wearing all black and a mask similar to ones worn during the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspect had reportedly fled into the wooded area behind the store, toward Prospect Road.

A short time later, the report states that an officer made a stop on a vehicle leaving the Prospect Road area. A passenger matching the suspect’s description was in the vehicle. The officer said they were able to determine via surveillance video and evidence allegedly in the vehicle that the passenger was the suspect in question. The officer said they recovered the cash taken from the register.

Thomas has since been booked in the Jasper County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests kidnapping suspect, recovers alleged victim
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
Jerome Stevenson and Shae Robinson
Wood County suspect believed to have started fire during manhunt
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Smith County firefighters responded to a wildfire near Highway 110.
Firefighters respond to wildfire near State Highway 110 in Smith County

Latest News

Wildfire graphic
Camp Lake Wildfire in Wood County revised to 62-acres, fully contained contained
Troup native arrested in shooting that left 1 injured in Cherokee County
Emergency response vehicles at the scene of the Rusk County wildfire.
Multiple agencies respond to ‘Prospect’ Wildfire, 107 acre fire in Rusk County
This is one of the largest fires ever seen in Panola County, the chief said.
Panola County crews respond to 771-acre Clear Lake Wildfire near Galloway community