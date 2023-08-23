Jasper man arrested in connection with convenience store armed robbery

JASPER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Jasper convenience store.

Lorenzo Ashton Thomas, 24, of Jasper, was arrested Tuesday night after police say they found evidence he was responsible for robbing the Jasper Jiffy Mart in the 2200 block of Highway 63 West.

According to a report by the Jasper Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store at 9 p.m. after it was reported that it had been robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as a black male wearing all black and a mask similar to ones worn during the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspect had reportedly fled into the wooded area behind the store, toward Prospect Road.

A short time later, the report states that an officer made a stop on a vehicle leaving the Prospect Road area. A passenger matching the suspect’s description was in the vehicle. The officer said they were able to determine via surveillance video and evidence allegedly in the vehicle that the passenger was the suspect in question. The officer said they recovered the cash taken from the register.

Thomas has since been booked in the Jasper County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.

