Hero dog gets adopted weeks after saving foster family in fire

A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home. (Source: WTKR, SHEILA JAMES, CNN)
By Jay Greene, WTKR
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Va. (WTKR) - A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home.

He’s a Great Pyrenees named Moose and he is settling in with his new family in Virginia.

“It’s hard not to fall in love with a sweet fellow like that,” Ciara Hill, Moose’s new owner, said.

Hill recently adopted the pup from the Portsmouth Humane Society after following stories about him.

Moose rescued his foster family from a fire a few weeks ago. He was adopted a day after the fire but wasn’t a good fit. So, he went back to the shelter.

“We saw that he had been returned, and I was talking to my husband. He was like, ‘Well, go get him,’” Hill said.

And she went and got Moose who has since been getting acclimated to his new home.

“My other animals are welcoming him in, and he seems to be pretty comfortable,” Hill said.

Portsmouth Humane Society Executive Director Dyanna Uchiek said it’s important to take the time to make sure the pet you’re thinking of adopting is the perfect fit.

According to Hill, Moose has had no trouble adapting.

“He has just made himself at home,” she said.

Moose won’t be lonely in his new home. The Hill family already has dogs, cats, chickens and a tortoise.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

