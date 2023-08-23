Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Longview police officer pleads guilty to soliciting minor for sex

Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with soliciting a minor online for sex.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KLTV) - A former Longview police officer has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges accusing him of soliciting sex from an 11-year-old child.

Seth Estes Vanover, 51, of Diana, was arrested in October 12, 2022 at the Longview Police Department and charged with online solicitation of a minor. Information within the arrest affidavit stated that Vanover used hardware owned by the City of Longview for his interactions. Vanover entered his guilty plea in a Duval County, Florida federal court on Monday. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, imprisonment, and a potential life term of supervised release.

The details of the affidavit revealed that Vanover was in contact with an undercover special agent of the FBI working on an operation intended to target and identify individuals seeking to make contact with and engage in illegal sexual activity with children. The special agent’s contact with Vanover was initially made via a social media app known to be used by individuals interested in seeking minors for sexual activity.

The affidavit showed multiple interactions and chats between the agent and Vanover in 2022 between late July and September 19. The affidavit also stated that one of the devices used for the activity was an iPhone 8 subscriber listed as “City of Longview” with a physical address of “300 Cotton St., Longview, TX, 75601″ with the account contact listed as “Seth Vanover.” Other IP addresses listed in connection with the activity included one designated as belonging to the Longview Public Library.

Previous reporting:

Longview police lieutenant arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex

Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet

