Former Lobo quarterback to start for Georgia Tech

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Former Longview Lobo quarterback, Haynes King, who was a Texas A&M transfer to Georgia Tech, has been named the starter in the upcoming season opener for the Yellowjackets.

King, who is the son of Longview Head Coach John King, was on the Lobo’s state championship team a few years ago. King was a four start recruit and chose Texas A&M. He started two games and had his best game against Alabama throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

King now looks forward putting up bigger numbers as a Georgia Tech Yellowjacket.

