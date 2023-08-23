Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT
East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been another hot one today and the heat gets worse before it gets better.  Temperatures tonight will drop slowly, reaching the upper 70s by morning.  Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow and very hot temperatures near record breaking highs.  Winds will be light and variable, but a very slight chance for rain creeps into the forecast late Thursday and increases a tiny bit on Friday.  The high pressure at the upper levels is beginning to weaken and move slightly west which will put East Texas back in a northwest flow pattern.  This will keep at least slight chances for rain in the forecast through the weekend.  Then, early next week, a very weak cold front arrives with a better chance for rain and a slight cool down out of the triple digits for parts of next week.

