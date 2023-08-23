Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Convicted killer of 4 found dead in his home

A serial killer who got time-served in a plea deal last year was found dead in his Portland, Oregon, home last month.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A serial killer who got time-served in a plea deal last year was found dead in his Portland home last month.

Portland police say Homer Lee Jackson III was found dead by his sister on July 18 at his home on North Emerald Avenue. Police noted that he had recently been ill and weighed between 75 to 80 pounds.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Last January, Jackson pleaded guilty to killing three women and one teenager - Tonya Harry, Angela Anderson, Latanga Watts and Lawauna Triplet - in the 80s and 90s. Jackson, who was in jail for six and a half years awaiting trial, was sentenced to time served and three years probation.

The killings that Jackson was convicted of were:

  • Tonya Harry, 19, was found dead on July 9, 1983, in the slough that bordered West Delta Park between the Portland International Raceway and the Heron Lakes Golf Club. She died from traumatic asphyxia.
  • Angela Anderson, 14, was found dead on Sept. 22, 1983, in the 400 block of Northeast Going Street. She died of ligature asphyxiation.
  • Latanga Watts, 27, was found dead on March 18, 1987, in an empty lot at North Concord Avenue and North Going Court near the pedestrian overpass. She was killed by manual strangulation.
  • Lawauna Triplet, 29, was found dead on June 15, 1993, near the intersection of North Going and North Concord near the pedestrian overpass. She died of abdominal injuries and strangulation.

All women were victims of sex trafficking, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Jackson was accused of killing Essie Jackson, who was found dead on March 23, 1983, but those charges were dismissed. However, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said, in 2019, that Jackson continued to be a suspect in her death.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests kidnapping suspect, recovers alleged victim
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
Jerome Stevenson and Shae Robinson
Wood County suspect believed to have started fire during manhunt
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Smith County firefighters responded to a wildfire near Highway 110.
Firefighters respond to wildfire near State Highway 110 in Smith County

Latest News

Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Judge temporarily blocks new Tennessee House Republican ban on signs
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani to surrender to Georgia authorities
Robert Haats
Longview deputy fire marshal arrests man in connection with house fire
KLTV's Jamey Boyum speaks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a suspected arson incident.
WebXtra: Longview fire marshal gives details on suspected arson incident
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon