City of Nacogdoches Emergency Management offers hurricane preparedness tips

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Community leaders in Deep East Texas want people to be prepared during the middle of the Atlantic hurricane season.

As East Texas faces multiple wildfires this summer, City of Nacogdoches Emergency Management Coordinator Michael Self said it’s important to mindful of other natural disasters.

“I don’t want folks here in East Texas to take their eyes off the fact that we’re in the middle of our hurricane season and pay attention to the weather,” Self said.

As coastal waters heat up, hurricanes can bring bad weather days in the area.

“In Deep East Texas, we’ve had two different types of impact and it all depends on in essence what side of the storm we get,” Self said.

Strong winds can cause power outages, fallen trees, and home damage. Heavy rain mixing with dry grounds can lead to “a lot of runoff and flash flooding,” said Self.

Knowing where to go in case of an emergency evacuation is also essential said Self.

“Highway 59, 259. Even to the east of us, Highway 96 and such many times are used to evacuate the coast.”

According to ready.gov, they suggest keeping the following items in a go bag.

  • First aid kit
  • Batteries
  • Water
  • Food
  • Flashlights

“Preparing your go-kit and being ready to evacuate well in advance in keeping those items stocked and ready throughout the year is a key thing to being safe,” said Self.

The City of Nacogdoches suggest that city and county residents sign up for disaster alerts, which can be found here.

