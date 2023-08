WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large wildfire in Wood County spread to 125 acres Tuesday night.

The fire is now being called the Camp Lake Wildfire, and is east of Mineola and south of Hainesville. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has spread to 125 acres, and is 20 percent contained.

