22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 22-year-old Athens resident was killed in a Monday wreck near Baxter.

According to a Texas DPS report, Haven Gabriel Finkie, 22, was driving southeast on US 175 in a Honda Civic north of Baxter in Henderson County. Joseph Charles Simmons, 30, of Haslet, was driving northwest in a Ford F150. According to the report, Finkie attempted to turn onto CR 4511 and failed to yield to Haslet, resulting in a crash.

Finkie was pronounced dead at UT Health in Tyler, and Haslet was taken to UT Health in Athens with non-incapacitating injuries.

The report said that the road and weather conditions were clear and dry. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

