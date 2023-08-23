Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 22-year-old Athens resident was killed in a Monday wreck near Baxter.

According to a Texas DPS report, Haven Gabriel Finkie, 22, was driving southeast on US 175 in a Honda Civic north of Baxter in Henderson County. Joseph Charles Simmons, 30, of Haslet, was driving northwest in a Ford F150. According to the report, Finkie attempted to turn onto CR 4511 and failed to yield to Haslet, resulting in a crash.

Finkie was pronounced dead at UT Health in Tyler, and Haslet was taken to UT Health in Athens with non-incapacitating injuries.

The report said that the road and weather conditions were clear and dry. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests kidnapping suspect, recovers alleged victim
Jerome Stevenson and Shae Robinson
Wood County suspect believed to have started fire during manhunt
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Smith County firefighters responded to a wildfire near Highway 110.
Firefighters respond to wildfire near State Highway 110 in Smith County

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Wildfire Safety
A small army of firefighters, along with bulldozers and even water carrying planes were called...
Camp Lake Wildfire in Wood County revised to 62-acres, fully contained
UT Tyler Memory Center focuses Alzheimer’s efforts on African Americans with new technology
UT Tyler Memory Center focuses Alzheimer’s efforts on African Americans with new technology
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Hurricane Season Preps
Derrick Holman
Former Smith County deputy constable found not guilty of theft