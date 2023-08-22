Wood County suspect believed to have started fire during manhunt

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office believes a man who was the subject of a manhunt Monday night is no longer in the area.

The sheriff’s office believes the suspect set a wooded area on fire before fleeing from law enforcement. The fire was quickly extinguished by Hawkins Fire Department.

Two suspects, Jerome Allen Stevenson, of Big Sandy, and Shae Lynn Robinson, of Holly Lake Ranch, have been arrested and charged with evading arrest.

The sheriff’s office states the two suspects refuse to reveal the identity of the third suspect.

Captain Mike Chilson said the manhunt began after the owner of a stolen car called in its location.

The search was called off around 11 p.m. Monday.

