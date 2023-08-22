Tyler ISD holds first regular board meeting of 2023-2024 school year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday evening, the Tyler Independent School District hosted its first regular school board of trustees meeting since the students returned to school on Wednesday, August 16.

The board approved both the 2023-2024 budget and tax rate.

The STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) test results of this past year were also presented and discussed.

Last year was the first year students took the new format of the STAAR with new answering methods and expanded writing sections.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford says the first week back went smoothly and that they received positive feedback from teachers, parents and students.

“The teachers thought [the three-day week] was great for the students. The students, when they come off summer break, they tend to get a little exhausted after that third day, so being able to get to the weekend after the third day of school I think was very beneficial. I think our parents felt good about that as well, and that’s a big win for us,” Dr. Crawford says.

He is most looking forward to improving those standardized test scores and hopefully seeing the completion of Hubbard Middle School and Early College High School which are in the process of being rebuilt.

