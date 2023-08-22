Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Dangerous heat and high fire danger are the big weather stories for our Tuesday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’ve got another very warm and muggy start in the 70s and 80s with partly to mostly clear skies for our Tuesday. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with another round of very hot highs ranging from 102°-105° for most. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect again for today as the “feels like” temp could reach upwards of 112°+, and we also have some VERY high fire danger today which is why we have some rare “Red Flag Warnings” also in effect so please be sure to report any smoke or fire you see immediately. Skies are set to remain mostly dry today and likely tomorrow as well as Thursday. Very hot temperatures continue each and every afternoon this week, with highs easily exceeding 100° so please just do your best to remain hydrated throughout the day and limit your time outdoor if possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm could be possible on Friday so it wouldn’t hurt to have the umbrella close by if you have any outdoor plans in the late afternoon/early evening. Limited rain chances will remain for the weekend and next Monday thanks to a weak cold front eventually pushing south into East Texas later on Sunday. Coverage for rain would be very limited, but at least we’ll have another crack at the rain lottery. Stay cool, friends.

