Trial begins for former Smith County deputy constable charged with theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Smith County deputy constable charged with a 2021 theft while on duty began Tuesday.

Derrick Pernell Holman, 45, of Jacksonville, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2021 on charges of theft and official oppression which reportedly took place Oct. 18 that year. He bonded out that day for a total of $30,000, but was re-arrested on June 3, 2022 after leaving the county without permission in violation of his bond. He again bonded out the same day, this time on a total of $60,000. On Tuesday, Holman’s trial began in Judge Debby Gunter’s court.

In the original case, Holman was arrested alongside former Smith County Deputy Constable LaQuenda Banks, 44, of Tyler, and former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris. Traylor-Harris has since been tried and sentenced to probation for his crimes, and Banks is currently being tried for the alleged theft.

According to an arrest affidavit, Traylor-Harris instructed his deputies to turn off their body cameras during the execution of the eviction of Brittany Poster at The Cascades of Tyler on Oct. 18, 2021. It appears Banks turned the camera on when she thought she was turning it off, and later turned it off when she thought she was turning it on. The footage showed Banks putting stolen items into her vest, as well as Traylor-Harris and Holman going through Poster’s items and appearing to discuss the theft.

During Tuesday’s trial hearing, state witness Texas Ranger Chriss Baggett said that Poster reported missing items to Tyler PD which allegedly match some of those recorded on Banks’ body cam. According to Baggett, Banks has admitted her involvement in the theft, and returned some of the items Poster reported missing, although Baggett had said in an earlier statement that Banks was later seen wearing one of the stolen watches.

Poster was called as the next state witness. She said she reported the theft after getting out of jail on an evading/resisting arrest charge, and noticed her children’s Christmas gifts were missing. Poster said she had been in jail for three days without contact with her children. Poster listed the stolen items, including watches, electronics, sunglasses, clothing, perfume, makeup, guns, about $3,000 cash, and more.

Finally, the state called Banks as a witness. Banks stated that their body cams were supposed to be on during the eviction, and that Holman had been the one who taught her to use the camera. Traylor-Harris wasn’t wearing a body cam at the time, Banks said. She went on to testify that she and Holman had been in a romantic relationship since January of 2021, though they had been close since meeting years prior. Banks then stated that her shirt was indeed full of stolen items on the day of the theft.

The defense then questioned Banks, who said that Holman saying “oh, you gained some weight” on video is him indicating that he knew she’d taken items from the home. She said that Holman was not in the room with her when she was taking makeup, watches, and sunglasses, and that she did not ride to the residence with Holman. Banks agreed that Holman never physically touched the items she stole, and that he had been unloading his own large items into the precinct upon their return. She also said that Holman did not take any of the stolen items once the they went through them at the precinct.

The state questioned Banks again, and she said that she felt compelled to go along with Traylor-Harris but was never pressured through violence. According to Banks, Traylor-Harris had told her they would deny everything even if it was on video. Upon defense questioning, Banks said that Holman was not a part of the conversations about getting stories straight or denying theft.

The court recessed Tuesday afternoon, and will return at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

