Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests kidnapping suspect, recovers alleged victim

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend.

Sgt. Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Ngosi Williams, 40, was taken into custody on a charge of kidnapping at a residence in the 800 block of N. Fannin in Tyler. The arrest was made in cooperation with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. Williams’ alleged victim, Amy Teutsh, was located at the residence.

According to Christian’s original report, the sheriff’s office believes that Williams abducted Teutsh from a residence in the 5100 block of County Road 1185 west of Tyler. Christian said that around 3 a.m. Teutsh was put into the truck of a dark colored sedan by Williams and three other black male suspects, who then drove off in the direction of Tyler.

