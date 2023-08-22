Retired Marine dies shielding 2 strangers from hit-and-run crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) - A Texas mother injured in a hit-and-run crash is grateful to a retired Marine who gave his own life to save her and her teenage son.

As Graciela Leyva-Rodriguez recovers from her injuries at the hospital, she is sending a special thank you to the family of Donald Collins, a 25-year-old retired Marine. He was killed Aug. 12 in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas while trying to help Leyva-Rodriguez and her 16-year-old son, Juan Carlos.

Leyva-Rodriguez wanted to speak out about the incident and thought a video was the best way.

Graciela Leyva-Rodriguez expressed a special thank you to the family of Donald Collins, a retired Marine who gave his own life to save her and her 16-year-old son. (Source: Graciela Leyva-Rodriguez, KTVT via CNN)

“Basically, what she was saying is, again, her condolences to the family. She hopes that one day she may be able to actually speak with his wife. There is a language barrier,” said the mother’s translator and family friend, Alexandrea Prieto.

Deputies say Donald Collins was struck by a suspected drunken driver while he was stopped on Interstate 30. He shielded Leyva-Rodriguez and her son, who had become stranded on the side of the road.

“Did it cost his life? Yes, but that’s OK because he saved two,” said his wife, Elizabeth Collins.

Donald Collins, a 25-year-old retired Marine, was killed Aug. 12 in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas while trying to help a mother and son stranded on the side of the road. (Source: Collins Family, KTVT via CNN)

Leyva-Rodriguez and her son, who were injured in the incident, are traumatized and have a long road to recovery, according to Prieto.

“Graciela has 12 rods in her arm… with only maybe a chance of 50% mobility. She has open wounds in her back, a broken leg, fractures on both,” Prieto said. “He [Juan Carlos] has about 12 staples in his head, over thirty stitches on a foot, a broken foot with fractures on both knees and both legs.”

Still, despite remembering the graphic details of what happened, both mother and son are thankful to see another day, Prieto says.

“She’s about to be a grandma for the first time, so if it wasn’t for Mr. Collins, she wouldn’t be able to see her first granddaughter be born,” Prieto said.

Donald Collins’ funeral took place Monday. He is survived by his wife and 2-year-old daughter.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal, who is believed to be the driver who hit the retired Marine. She is charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a tow truck driver involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call deputies.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.