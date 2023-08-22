Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Teen expected to survive shooting at Nacogdoches apartments

By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police are asking for tips as they investigate a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night.

Around 9:33 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 3100 block of Santa Fe Place.

An unidentified 16-year-old with a non life-threatening gunshot wound was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, according to a news release.

A Nacogdoches Police Department Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene at the Eastwood Terrace Apartments.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at (936) 559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-4636.

This is the third gun-releated incident in this neighborhood in the last week. Police call reports indicate someone reported being threatened with a firearm on August 15 and an apartment was hit by a bullet on August 16.

