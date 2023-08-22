Multiple departments called to Rusk County wildfire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are asking Rusk County residents to avoid the area surrounding County Road 4111 as multiple agencies battle a 15-acre wildfire.

According to the Rusk County of Emergency Management, evacuations were requested on CR 4111 out of extreme caution. Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputies have blocked the road and are limiting access.

More information will be released as updates become available

