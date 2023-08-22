Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Las Vegas visitor wins 10 separate jackpots in 2 days, totaling over $2M

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.
The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.(mbbirdy/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A guest at a popular Las Vegas Strip resort won 10 separate jackpots in two days, the casino said.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, won five slot jackpots Friday night at Caesars Palace for a total of $1,052,500 in winnings.

However, the luck didn’t stop there.

Caesars said the same guest then won another five jackpots on Saturday for a total of $1,020,331.

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831, the company said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
Stephanie Brasher (left), Herbert Simpson (middle), and Anthony Lee Taylor, all of Tyler, are...
Affidavit reveals robbery plot that turned into murder of Tyler man
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine
Mineola Country Club fire
Overnight fire leaves Mineola Country Club in ruins

Latest News

Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies put up signs alerting residents to the burn ban in...
Running list of burn bans in East Texas
Texas Police Lights
Firefighters respond to wildfire near State Highway 110 in Smith County
Trump attorney John Eastman turned himself in to Fulton County Jail on Tuesday.
RAW: Trump attorney Eastman has no comment after leaving jail