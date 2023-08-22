Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Investigation underway after nearly 40 cows were found dead on a property in Southeast Texas

Dozens of cows were found dead in Brazoria County, and the District Attorney’s Office says a...
Dozens of cows were found dead in Brazoria County, and the District Attorney’s Office says a criminal investigation is now underway.
By KPRC
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) - Dozens of cows were found dead in Brazoria County, and the District Attorney’s Office says a criminal investigation is now underway.

Investigators say the cows were found without water on a property in 100-degree-plus weather at an 850-acre ranch, west of Lake Jackson. Despite the best emergency efforts, cows are still dying there.

“It was a small amount at first and there has continued to be additional deceased as we continue to investigate the scene,” said Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman.

The owner who has not been charged with animal cruelty could be if the animal autopsy called a necropsy confirms the sheriff’s hunch, dehydration.

“It is suspected dehydration. That is the suspicion. But we also want to ensure the investigation is done to its fullest, so we want to see if there is any outlying effects that may be causing the deaths of these animals,” said Sheriff Stallman.

A neighbor was who noticed that the cows were dropping like flies last Friday, Aug. 18.

A property hearing will be held Thursday to determine if the county will seize the 60 or so remaining living cows.

It is unclear how many days the cattle have been without water.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
Stephanie Brasher (left), Herbert Simpson (middle), and Anthony Lee Taylor, all of Tyler, are...
Affidavit reveals robbery plot that turned into murder of Tyler man
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine
Mineola Country Club fire
Overnight fire leaves Mineola Country Club in ruins

Latest News

This is one of the largest fires ever seen in Panola County, the chief said.
Panola County crews respond to 746-acre Clear Lake Wildfire near Galloway community
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County
Spann wildfire size revised to 300 acres in Shelby County
Bucket helicopter fighting Anderson County fire.
Anderson County fights Rumps fire, unnamed 343-acre fire with air attacks
“The hot dry weather is going to only get worse over the course of a few weeks," the sheriff...
Hay baler sparks wildfire in Trinity County
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses