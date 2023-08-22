Historic Wood County building completely destroyed by fire

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County and Mineola fire marshals are continuing to investigate a fire that destroyed the Mineola Country Club and Jorgie’s Restaurant last night, resulting in what officials called a total loss.

“My first reaction was ‘No, really, what do you want to talk about?’ ‘No, I’m serious the place burned down,’ and I couldn’t believe it,” Club Manager Allen Brock recalls from earlier this morning when he received the heartbreaking phone call about the fire.

The club opened in 1932, and Brock says it was an important and historic establishment in the tight-knit Mineola community.

Emergency services responded to a call about the fire around 12:30 a.m, and, according to Fire Marshal David Madsden, it took several hours to contain, and they were unable to stop it from consuming the structure, including Jorgie’s Restaurant.

“We go from least damaged, or least damaged to most damaged, and then we start really pinpointing the greatest amount of damage, and then we look at electrical wiring, we look at burn patterns that we find,” and from that analysis Madsden and his team were able to narrow down where they believe the fire started to the east end of the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but Madsden says they hope to wrap the investigation up in the coming days.

Former Board of Directors President Dan Carroll says, “You can imagine the memories made in this building, and it’s all gone, but we’re very resilient and we’ll build back better than ever.”

Acting Board President Kris Rinks says, “Mineola Country Club will be like a raven, and it will rise from these ashes, and be bigger and better than ever before.”

He also says the community can show their support by playing golf, and they hope to reopen the course and temporary pro-shop in the next couple of days.

