Gun Barrel City home sustains heavy damage from fire

A home in the 100 block of Brett Drive caught fire on Monday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A residence sustained heavy damage from a fire on Monday, officials said.

According to a report by the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Brett Drive. Heavy smoke and fire was seen coming out of the residence when responders arrived.

Due to the size and intensity of the fire, Mabank Fire Department and Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to assist Gun Barrel City. The residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape the residence with their dogs.

The home and contents sustained heavy damage, officials said. UT Health EMS responded to monitor the condition of the firefighters due to the 104-degree temperature at the time of the fire. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.

