Firefighters respond to wildfire near State Highway 110 in Smith County

Texas Police Lights
By Lauren Tear
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters from at least two VFDs are working to put out hot spots on a fire in the area of County Road 437 near State Highway 110 near Lindale.

Lindale VFD and Dixie VFD responded around noon. The fire threatened some structures but firefighters have managed to keep it from spreading.

As of 12:35 p.m., firefighters were working to put out hot spots.

