By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been another hot one, but a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday thanks to an easterly breeze from what was Tropical Storm Harold that made landfall this morning in south Texas.  Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 70s again with more sunshine tomorrow and another afternoon of triple digit temperatures.  Expect lighter winds tomorrow that will turn from west to east during the day.  The high pressure moves right on top of us Thursday, which will be the hottest day of the week, but there is some good news in the forecast.  It now looks like the high pressure will begin to weaken and move farther west which means slight chances for rain will be back in the forecast by the end of the week.  The chances are low, but they stick around for several days.

