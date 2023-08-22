Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Drone, firefighting aircraft have near miss during recent wildfire

An airplane is used to fight a wildfire.
An airplane is used to fight a wildfire.(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, a helicopter delivering water to the 150-acre Barth Fire in Caldwell County almost collided with a drone that came within feet of the aircraft.

Drones are a serious safety hazard for both the aviation resources as well as the firefighters on the ground and can cause a serious or fatal accident if they collide with firefighting aircraft.

“Pilots have no way to detect a drone or know there is one present in the airspace until they see it,” said Jared Karns, Texas A&M Forest Service State Aviation Manager. “Suppression aircraft can respond to wildfires quickly, increasing the likelihood that a new ignition remains a small, manageable wildfire. Utilizing aircraft greatly enhances the state’s firefighting efforts, but they have to be able to fly in a safe environment.”

Aerial firefighting may be suspended until the drone leaves the area, which may result in a larger wildfire. Firefighting aircraft, including leadplanes, helicopters and airtankers, fly as low as 150 feet above the ground, which is the same altitude that many hobbyist drones fly.

At the request of Texas A&M Forest Service, the Federal Aviation Administration implements Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) around wildfire areas. All aircraft, including drones, are prohibited from flying in these restricted areas. Further, it is a federal crime to interfere with firefighting aircraft regardless of whether restrictions are established.

As persistent triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions result in wildfire danger for much of the state, Texas A&M Forest Service continues to mobilize aircraft to support the state’s response.

Since July, the agency has utilized more than 60 aviation resources to respond to wildfires. These aircraft have responded to countless wildfires, dropping 502,503 gallons of retardant and more than 3.2 million gallons of water to slow fire spread to assist ground crews and protect homes as well as other critical infrastructure.

“These aircraft are responding to incidents every single day,” said Karns. “Please avoid wildfire areas to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft and ground crews.”

Since Jan. 1, state and local firefighters have responded to 3,211 wildfires for 110,633 acres burned across the state. More than 1,350 of these fires have occurred in July and August.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
Stephanie Brasher (left), Herbert Simpson (middle), and Anthony Lee Taylor, all of Tyler, are...
Affidavit reveals robbery plot that turned into murder of Tyler man
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine
Mineola Country Club fire
Overnight fire leaves Mineola Country Club in ruins

Latest News

Bullard ISD staff performing ceremonial shovel tosses at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Bullard ISD breaks ground on new middle school campus
Footage from the scene of the new Bullard Middle School groundbreaking ceremony.
Bullard ISD breaks ground on new middle school campus
Bucket helicopter fighting Anderson County fire.
Rumps fire 100% contained in Anderson County after 343 acres burned
Angelina County Judge Keith Wright
WebXtra: Angelina County judge cites population increase for higher water, natural gas costs at jail