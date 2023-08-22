Cushing ISD joins Lufkin ISD in suing playground construction company

Deep East Texas (KTRE) - Two school districts in East Texas have filed lawsuits against PTI Sports and Recreation following unfulfilled construction contracts.

Lufkin ISD and Cushing ISD have similar stories - they paid for part of the construction of a playground up front. Months later, they say construction has either stopped, or never started.

Cushing ISD Superintendent Brandon Enos has been trying to build a playground since August of 2022, when they first paid $90,000 to PTI.

“Whenever we decided we needed a playground for our students, we hired PTI. They built playgrounds for schools all over the state, and had a pretty good reputation. We decided to get a playground from them worth about $180,000,” Enos said. “We paid them half the money up front with the promise that it would be completed by August of 2022. And here we are one year later from when it should have been completed. This has been ongoing for 18 months now.”

PTI said the delays are due to a hill that needs to be flattened, which will require them to build a retainer wall. They said the setback should be temporary, and should be back on track soon.

“It makes me feel horrible for our students, they see a playground that has barley been put together, sitting out there, and our hands are tied. The goal is to get a safe playground that we ordered put where it’s supposed to be. But I’m not sure that’s going to happen at this point,” Enos said.

The allegations over at Lufkin ISD are even worse. They paid for a playground to be built, and construction still hasn’t begun.

“Its my understanding that the original proposal with the contractor that was selected was to remove and properly dispose of the old playground and install a new one within the specifications. They didn’t address any of the particulars of my claim, they just said ‘we deny it,’” Lufkin ISD attorney Wayne Haglund said.

PTI has been contacted about Lufkin, but has not yet commented on the situation.

