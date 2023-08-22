Bullard ISD breaks ground on new middle school campus

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new middle school Tuesday.

According to a school press release, the voter-approved bond project will result in a completed campus by the 2025 school year.

“We are so grateful to have a community who supports our district and the growth we are experiencing here in Bullard ISD,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said during the ceremony. “Bullard Bond 2022 projects, such as the construction of the new Bullard Middle School, allows us to plan for this growth and to help set our students up for success in the years to come in Bullard ISD.”

Bullard ISD students attending the groundbreaking ceremony. (Bullard ISD Staff)

The building will feature classrooms for academics, special education, and career and technical education, the press release said. Learning spaces will reportedly include fine arts music, theatre, and art studios, seven science labs, a media center, a competition turf field and track, four tennis courts, and more.

Bullard Middle School teachers, staff, and students joined the groundbreaking for ceremonial shovel tosses.

Bullard ISD students perform ceremonial shovel tosses at groundbreaking. (Bullard ISD Staff)

