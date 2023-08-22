Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Bullard ISD breaks ground on new middle school campus

Footage from the scene of the new Bullard Middle School groundbreaking ceremony.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new middle school Tuesday.

According to a school press release, the voter-approved bond project will result in a completed campus by the 2025 school year.

“We are so grateful to have a community who supports our district and the growth we are experiencing here in Bullard ISD,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said during the ceremony. “Bullard Bond 2022 projects, such as the construction of the new Bullard Middle School, allows us to plan for this growth and to help set our students up for success in the years to come in Bullard ISD.”

Bullard ISD students attending the groundbreaking ceremony.
Bullard ISD students attending the groundbreaking ceremony.(Bullard ISD Staff)

The building will feature classrooms for academics, special education, and career and technical education, the press release said. Learning spaces will reportedly include fine arts music, theatre, and art studios, seven science labs, a media center, a competition turf field and track, four tennis courts, and more.

Bullard Middle School teachers, staff, and students joined the groundbreaking for ceremonial shovel tosses.

Bullard ISD students perform ceremonial shovel tosses at groundbreaking.
Bullard ISD students perform ceremonial shovel tosses at groundbreaking.(Bullard ISD Staff)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
Stephanie Brasher (left), Herbert Simpson (middle), and Anthony Lee Taylor, all of Tyler, are...
Affidavit reveals robbery plot that turned into murder of Tyler man
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine
Mineola Country Club fire
Overnight fire leaves Mineola Country Club in ruins

Latest News

An airplane is used to fight a wildfire.
Drone, firefighting aircraft have near miss during recent wildfire
Footage from the scene of the new Bullard Middle School groundbreaking ceremony.
Bullard ISD breaks ground on new middle school campus
Bucket helicopter fighting Anderson County fire.
Rumps fire 100% contained in Anderson County after 343 acres burned
Angelina County Judge Keith Wright
WebXtra: Angelina County judge cites population increase for higher water, natural gas costs at jail