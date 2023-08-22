Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Another Hot Day Today! Tropical Storm Harold Makes Landfall on Padre Island, TX
Continued HOT! Tropical Storm Harold moves inland on Padre Island, TX
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Excessive Heat Warnings/Heat Advisories are in effect. Red Flag Warnings through at least this evening for much of East Texas meaning that low humidity values, gusty winds, and hot temperatures could spread wildfires very quickly. Burn Bans remain in effect for most of East Texas until further notice...so no burning is allowed. Please DON’T BURN. It is very dry. The last time we had rain in East Texas was the middle of July. It is VERY DRY!!! Very hot temperatures expected through the weekend. Slightly cooler next week as a cold front slides through ETX on Monday. There is a 20% chance for a few showers/thundershowers starting on Friday afternoon and continuing, generally during the PM hours, through Monday. Keep Praying For Rain!!! High Temperatures are expected to drop into the 90s on Tuesday of next week. Something to look forward to, for sure. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
Stephanie Brasher (left), Herbert Simpson (middle), and Anthony Lee Taylor, all of Tyler, are...
Affidavit reveals robbery plot that turned into murder of Tyler man
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine
Mineola Country Club fire
Overnight fire leaves Mineola Country Club in ruins

Latest News

Another Very Hot Day Ahead!
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 8-21-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips