Tyler police arrest 1, charge 2 in connection with February fatal shooting

Stephanie Brasher (left) and Herbert Simpson, both of Tyler, are charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of a Tyler man back in February.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police arrested one man Monday morning and issued additional charges to two people already in jail, all in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in February.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Anthony Lee Taylor, 48, of Tyler, was arrested early Monday morning at a residence in Tyler. He is charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Warren Edward Rogers, 61, who was found dead inside a residence in the 1600 block of West Mims Street on Monday, Feb. 6. Taylor was arrested without incident.

Also charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting are Herbert Simspon, 54, of Tyler and Stephanie Brasher, 42, of Tyler. Simpson and Brasher were already incarcerated in the Smith County Jail on separate charges.

