Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Plane catches on fire mid-flight, makes emergency landing in Durant

Fire crews work to battle the flames of a twin-engine Peiper Navajo that caught fire mid-flight.
Fire crews work to battle the flames of a twin-engine Peiper Navajo that caught fire mid-flight.(Mark Nunnally)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A burning plane made an emergency landing at Eaker Field in Durant Monday.

According to FlightAware, the twin-engine Piper Navajo aircraft took off from Sand Springs just before 9 a.m., then made four loops over McAlester, before making an emergency landing around 11 a.m. in Durant.

Officials said the fire starting during the flight, and spread after the pilot landed at Durant Regional Airport-Eaker Field.

Fire crews then worked to battle the flames. Officials said there is no word on what sparked the fire.

Police said only the pilot was on board, but was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County sheriff warning residents on CR 3600 to stay inside as K9s released in search for suspect
Stephanie Brasher (left), Herbert Simpson (middle), and Anthony Lee Taylor, all of Tyler, are...
Affidavit reveals robbery plot that turned into murder of Tyler man
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine
Mineola Country Club fire
Overnight fire leaves Mineola Country Club in ruins

Latest News

Wildfires graphic
Multiple departments called to Rusk County wildfire
Cushing ISD joins Lufkin ISD in suing playground construction company
Cushing ISD joins Lufkin ISD in suing playground construction company
An airplane is used to fight a wildfire.
Drone, firefighting aircraft have near miss during recent wildfire
Bullard ISD staff performing ceremonial shovel tosses at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Bullard ISD breaks ground on new middle school campus
Footage from the scene of the new Bullard Middle School groundbreaking ceremony.
Bullard ISD breaks ground on new middle school campus