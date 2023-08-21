Philadelphia Eagles and Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Maxie Baughan dies at 85

ATLANTA (AP) — Maxie Baughan, a College Football Hall of Famer from Georgia Tech and a nine-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, has died. He was 85.

The Philadelphia Eagles said Baughan died Saturday of natural causes at his home in Ithaca, New York. Baughan, who spent six seasons with the Eagles, was surrounded by family members when he passed away, according to the team.

A native of Forkland, Alabama, Baughan played for coach Bobby Dodd at Georgia Tech as a linebacker and center. He was a second-round draft pick, No. 20 overall, by Philadelphia in 1960. He started as a rookie for the Eagles’ 1960 NFL championship team, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Baughan also played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1966-70. He was an assistant coach at Georgia Tech from 1972-73 before he spent one year as a player-coach with the Washington Redskins in 1974.

Baughan also coached in the NFL as an assistant with Baltimore, Detroit, Minnesota and Tampa Bay before becoming Cornell’s coach in 1984. Baughan coached Cornell to the 1988 Ivy League co-championship, the school’s first since 1971.

Baughan was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 in the seniors category last month.

“Maxie Baughan was a fierce and highly intelligent competitor, establishing himself as the best center in the nation in 1959,” National Football Foundation Chairman Archie Manning said in a release. “His passion for the game continued throughout his lifetime, and he mentored countless great players over the years, coaching both in college and the NFL. He became an integral part of our game, and we deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Baughan was inducted into Georgia Tech Hall of Fame in 1965 and the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2015.

“Maxie is one of the most legendary figures in our program’s history and a shining example of what a Tech man is,” said Georgia Tech coach Brent Key in a statement released by the school. “We are heartbroken by his passing.”

The Eagles say Baughan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dianne, three children, Max, Mark and Matt, and eight grandchildren.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said Baughan was known for “playing a tough, hard-nosed style of football. Maxie’s induction into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2015 solidified his legacy and recognized his contributions to the team. Our hearts are with his wife, Dianne, and all Maxie’s family and friends as they mourn his passing.”

