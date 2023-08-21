Palestine bullrider, Overton bronc rider take wins at weekend rodeos
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOSES LAKE, Wash. (KLTV) - A bullrider from Palestine has won almost $7,000 following a rodeo in Washington.
Laramie Mosley scored an 88 on Cold Turkey at the Moses Lake Round-Up Rodeo in Moses Lake, Washington and won $6,796.
Mosley is currently ranked 45th in the PRCA standings.
In Imboden, Ark., saddle bronc rider Treyson Antonick won $669 with an 87-point ride on Doughboy at Imboden Rodeo.
The following are how other East Texans fared on the PRCA circuit:
- Kaden Profili of Jacksonville won $2,321 for finishing first place in the second round of team roping at Canby Rodeo in Oregon.
- Jeff Askey of Athens won $3,740 for a fourth-place finish in bullriding at Caldwell Night Rodeo in Caldwell, Idaho. Askey is currently ranked seventh in the PRCA standings.
- Logan Cook of Alto won $951 for finishing in a fourth-place tie in saddle bronc riding at Cassia County Fair & Rodeo in Burley, Idaho. Cook also won $728 for his fifth-place tie at Caldwell. Cook is currently 25th in the PRCA standings.
- Justin Shaffer of Hallsville won $396 for a seventh-place finish in the second round of steer wrestling at Canby Rodeo. Shaffer is currently 46th in the PRCA standings.
- Tyler McKnight of Pollok won $2,913 for a fourth-place tie in team roping at Moses Lake Round-Up Rodeo in Moses Lake, Washington.
- Kincade Henry of Mount Pleasant won $1,561 for his eighth-place finish in tie-down roping at Fallon County Fair & Rodeo in Baker, Montana. He also won $2,122 for finishing in a tie for sixth-place at Moses Lake. He also won $2,369 for finishing second at Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo in Kalispell, Montana. Henry is currently 20th in the PRCA standings.
- William Woodfin of Marshall won $652 after finishing in a tie for third place in team roping at North Texas State Fair & Rodeo in Denton.
- Shelley Morgan of Eustace won $821 after finishing in a tie for eighth place in barrel racing in Canby. Morgan is currently 20th in the WPRA standings.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.