Overnight fire leaves Mineola Country Club in ruins

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - An overnight fire broke out at the Mineola Country Club which ended in a “total loss” of the business.

Authorities responded to the incident in the early morning hours of Monday and were able to extinguish the fire several hours later. There were no reported injuries and officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

The Mineola Country Club located off of Loop 564 in Wood County had been around for 90 years.

